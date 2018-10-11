Field days to review potential wild and scenic river eligible segments in the Salmon-Challis National Forest have been scheduled, and interested people may participate.
A trip is set for Friday, Oct. 19, at Wildhorse Creek in Copper Basin of the Lost River Ranger District. Another trip is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20, at Bear Valley Creek on the Leadore Ranger District.
The Oct. 19 tour begins at 8 a.m. from the Salmon-Challis National Forest supervisor’s office in Salmon or at 10:30 a.m. at the junction of Trail Creek and Copper Basin roads. People should turn off U.S. Highway 93 about 16 miles north of Mackay onto Trail Creek Road and follow it 18 miles to Copper Basin Road. On Saturday, the trip starts at 9 a.m. at the Forest Service office in Salmon or at 10:30 a.m. at the Bear Valley trailhead.
People must sign up in advance by calling Jessica Schick at 208-756-5579 or emailing her at scnf_plan_rev@fs.fed.us.
Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said in a press release that people have asked for verification of results in a draft eligibility report, so the trips were scheduled. Forest officials also want to learn from the landowners, grazing permittees, hunters, anglers and hikers who have extensive knowledge of the rivers and streams under evaluation.