Challis City Council members welcomed a suggestion to let the RiverCats baseball team use the old restrooms and concession stand in City Park for storage.
RiverCats coach Ryan Millick spoke to City Council members at their Feb. 8 meeting. Millick said the baseball group would build shelves inside to store equipment that is now stored at multiple sites “all over the valley. We’d like to get all of our stuff together. It’s scattered now.”
He asked that water remain available at the sink in the concession stand’s kitchen area, but said his group doesn’t want to use the sinks or toilets in the bathrooms and would like those removed and the water turned off there.
The baseball group wants to pressure wash the building to spruce it up and is willing to work with the city to get the building stained and make any roof repairs that may be needed, Millick said.
Since the city had the new restrooms built in the park, the old ones aren’t being used and have been vandalized.
City maintenance work Cameron Davis said he’d “be happy to shut the water off and lock it up.”
“I think that’s a great idea,” she said. “Either demo it or use it.” She suggested the city enter a low-cost agreement with the RiverCats to lease the building. Councilwoman Dawn Maydole said maybe the city could ask for $1 a year, the same agreement the city has with the Challis American Legion for Legion Hall.
Bradshaw told Millick he and Davis should start working to remove and close up the toilets and sinks. “It’s a great idea. We don’t want to hold you up,” she said.
Councilman Travis Hardy agreed with Bradshaw and Maydole. Councilman Chuck Felton is in Arizona and missed the meeting.
The lease agreement will be put on a future council meeting agenda for approval, most likely the March 8 meeting.