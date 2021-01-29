With winter comes more hazardous driving conditions, and an unfortunate casualty can be roadside signs that are intended to help keep motorists safe.
Those signs can be damaged, although generally damage isn’t intentional, according to Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Mitchell.
People are pretty good at informing law enforcement if they hit a sign, he said. They rarely mean to do it and usually there was no malicious intent. People report damaged signs for multiple reasons, he said, including due diligence in letting the proper agency know they damaged government property.
Also, because hitting a road sign and not reporting it could result in a hit-and-run citation, some people are compelled to report.
The only people who don’t report sign damage, Mitchell said, are the few who damage them intentionally. It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes people like to use signs for target practice.
Occasionally snowplows damage road signs, too, Mitchell said.
It’s more of a hassle for the county Road and Bridge Department workers, Mitchell said. Those folks have to replace damaged or missing signs. It can take a few weeks for a new sign to come in, and in the meantime drivers have to deal with unmarked highways.