The audience at the Mackay Rodeo on June 17 cheered loud and long for Challis rodeo standout Kade Bruno. Bruno won the saddle bronc riding event at the PRCA rodeo with an 85. He’s currently the No. 4 ranked saddle bronc rider in the world.
Mitch Pollock hangs on while his saddle bronc bucks during the June 17 Mackay Rodeo. Pollock frequently travels with Challis rodeo standout Kade Bruno. Pollock finished second at the Mackay Rodeo, with an 81, behind Bruno, who won the bronc riding event.
Parade announcer Rocky Watson got to use the punchline that “it didn’t rain on our parade” after the Mackay Rodeo parade wrapped up on June 17.
The sky was gray and cloudy as the noon parade began, but the rain held off as parade entries rolled down Main Street tossing pounds of candy to kids and adults.
But, the same couldn’t be said for that day’s rodeo performance. The steer wrestlers, the first batch of team ropers and some of the saddle bronc riders competed under dry skies, but by the time Challis rodeo standout Kade Bruno’s bronc burst out of the chute, the rain was heavy and the sky dark.
Rain doesn’t matter much to rodeo folks — they just keep going. It didn’t matter to most people in the standing-room only audience either. Few folks left the Mackay Rodeo Grounds simply because they got wet. Some did duck under tents and awnings set up at vendor booths, but even a toddler in a stroller and his dad only got out of the rain for a couple of minutes before heading back to watch the action.
Mackay was packed and buzzing during the two-day Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo. There’s always a big crowd for “Idaho’s wildest rodeo,” but the newly attained PRCA status brought the big names to town and people wanted to see them compete. This was the first year that the Mackay Rodeo gained that standing. Spectators got another treat because of the PRCA sanction of the rodeo. A jumbotron set up by Walton Scoreboards showed replays and scores throughout the performances.
Locals were not disappointed when hometown hero Bruno stayed on his bronc for a long time. He scored an 85 to win the competition. Bruno is currently the No. 4 ranked saddle bronc rider in the world with $223,675 in earnings this year. He spent a week in Challis and Custer County before the Mackay contest. His friends and fans let him know how much they appreciated him competing in Mackay. The roar of the crowd did not fade during his entire ride. Ever the true rodeo guy, Bruno tipped his trademark black hat to them as he ran across the arena back to the chutes before sharing a fist bump with travel partner Mitch Pollock. Pollock finished second in saddle bronc riding with an 81 ride on Saturday.
