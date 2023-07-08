Parade announcer Rocky Watson got to use the punchline that “it didn’t rain on our parade” after the Mackay Rodeo parade wrapped up on June 17.

The sky was gray and cloudy as the noon parade began, but the rain held off as parade entries rolled down Main Street tossing pounds of candy to kids and adults.


