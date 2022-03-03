Customers soon won’t be able to find Russian vodka in Idaho’s state-run liquor stores — though there isn’t much to begin with.
Idaho is ceasing the sale of a small number of Russian liquor brands in its state-run stores.
The Idaho State Liquor Division, in consultation with the governor’s office, is removing Russian-owned liquor from its store shelves to show support for Ukraine, said Marissa Morrison-Hyer, Gov. Brad Little’s press secretary.
Idaho State Liquor Division Director Jeff Anderson confirmed the move to Idaho Reports, adding that most consumers won’t likely notice a difference. Idaho state liquor stores sell just two brands: Russian Standard vodka, which is on the shelf in several stores, and Beluga, a special-order vodka.
“Sales are small, relatively speaking, to the rest of the (vodka) category,” he said. Most vodka brands are made in the United States, with a handful of others hailing from France and Latvia, Anderson said.
Customers won’t be able to request Russian Standard or Beluga. “We’ve got hundreds and hundreds of other options, so we’re removing them from the shelf,” he said.
With the move, Idaho joins Utah, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and Canada in removing Russian products from government-run liquor stores.