Campers at Stanley Lake were outside their RV when smoke started spewing out of it at about 2:30 p.m. June 14.
The fire was contained in the RV, Sawtooth Valley Fire Chief Andy Gunderson said, because campground managers acted quickly. Using large water tanks they have on hand to clean outhouses, Gunderson said the managers had the burning vehicle doused by the time firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to Gunderson. The fire began without warning.
“It’s difficult to say where it happened,” Gunderson said, “but it looks like it started near the gas stove.” Given that evidence, Gunderson said exposed electrical wires most likely ignited gas from the stove. When he asked the owner how often the RV was maintained, Gunderson said the reply was that it was only three years old but that the RV probably needed more attention than it got.
“Any time you have a gas and electric appliance, you have to get it regularly checked,” Gunderson said.
While the fire destroyed the RV, Gunderson reported there were no injuries or other property damaged during the incident.