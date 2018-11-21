The average median weekly wage for Idaho women who worked full time in 2017 was $695, or 78 percent of the $893 median weekly earnings of men in the state, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationwide last year, women earned $770 a week, which is 82 percent of the $941 per week men made across the U.S., a bureau report states.
The difference between the median salary for Idaho women vs. men ranks 43rd highest in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The median weekly salary for women in Idaho puts the state in the 41st position on that list of 51. Idaho men come in at No. 35.
The women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio in Idaho did increase in 2017 compared to 2016, according to Richard Holden. Holden is the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ assistant commissioner for regional operations. Last year’s percentage was up 1.3 percent, he said.
In Idaho, the ratio of women’s to men’s earnings has ranged from a low of 71 percent in 1998 to a high of 88 percent in 2013. After decreasing each year from 2014 through 2016 the ratio increased last year.
Among the 51 states and D.C., median weekly earnings of women in full-time wage and salary positions in 2017 ranged from $643 in Mississippi to $1,385 in the District of Columbia and $971 in Massachusetts. Women in four other states were paid more than $875 a week last year — Alaska, Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey.
Besides Mississippi, women in just nine other states earn a median weekly wage that’s less than Idaho women earn. In Alabama women earn $656, in California it’s $665, West Virginia $670, Kentucky $673, Nevada $675, South Dakota $679, Oklahoma $685, Louisiana $686 and in Utah $692.
Median weekly wages for men were lowest in New Mexico — $771 — and highest in Massachusetts — $1,204. Three other states — Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey — had weekly wages higher than $1,100 for full-time male workers. Men in Washington, D.C., earned a median weekly wage of $1,385.
New Mexico had the highest women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio among the state at 91 percent. Wyoming had the lowest at 72 percent. The District of Columbia had a ratio of 86 percent.
“The differences among the states reflect, in part, variation in the occupations and industries found in each state and differences in the demographic composition of each state’s labor force,” Holden said.
Holden cautions that the earnings comparisons issued by the bureau “are on a broad level and do not control for many factors that can be significant in explaining earnings differences, such as job skills and responsibilities, work experience and specialization.”
The estimates used in the bureau’s report were obtained from the Current Population Survey, which provides information about the labor force, employment and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly by the U.S. Census Bureau. Self-employed workers’ wages are excluded from the data in the report.