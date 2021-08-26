Idaho's iconic endangered salmon are celebrated at the Sawtooth Salmon Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Stanley Museum.
The day-long event includes presentations, lake tours and music. Food will be available for purchase.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho is scheduled to speak about his Columbia River initiative and plan for salmon restoration, which includes removing dams from rivers. Simpson is to speak at noon. Kurt Tardy presents a program on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes sockeye recovery program at 1 p.m. Tardy is the sockeye program manager for the tribes.
The event begins with a tour at the weir at Pettit Lake with members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe leading the tour. Participants should meet at Pettit Lake at 10:30 a.m. for that event before heading into Stanley for the other activities.
The tour to view salmon redds leaves the Stanley Museum at 11 a.m. A bus is available for people to ride. A second tour of redd sites is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Muzzie Braun wraps up the festival with a music set from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The festival is hosted by Idaho Rivers United and the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, both of which work to teach people about the threatened salmon populations and celebrate recovery and conservation efforts.