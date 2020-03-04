Wellard Constructors of Salmon submitted the apparent low bid of $1.08 million to North Custer Rural Fire District commissioners to build a new fire hall in Challis.
Architect Richard Creason with Myers-Anderson Architects of Pocatello said Wellard Constructors had the lowest among nine other submitted bids.
“For this market we got a really good turnout,” Creason said. “We were expecting only three or four bidders because Challis is in a secluded spot.”
Petersen Brothers Construction from Twins Falls submitted the second-low bid of $1.15 million.
Two local bidders failed to submit bid bonds, so their bids were rejected. Those bids came from Dahle Construction in Salmon and Lone Pine Construction of Challis. Contractors must submit a bond payment with nearly all projects financed by tax dollars as a guarantee they have the resources to follow through.
Several bids came from Idaho Falls companies. C&H Construction submitted a $1.55 million bid, Century Contractors bid $1.49 million and River West Construction’s bid was $1.89 million. Bateman Hall did not file a bid bond.
CRC Design Builders from Star and Harper Construction from Blackfoot also submitted bids of $1.16 million and $1.67 million, respectively.
Creason said he expects a contract with Wellard to be finalized by the middle of this month. A “soft date” to begin construction is May 1.
Volunteer firefighters have about $1.1 million to build the fire hall, half of which came from community block grants and the other half from money they saved.
The new building will be 10,000 square feet and according to Larry Garey, who will become fire chief in May, it will be a big improvement. He said the bigger building will allow volunteer firefighters to store equipment comfortably and make training easier.