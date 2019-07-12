Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon has been listed as one of the 67 “critical access hospitals to know,” by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Critical access hospitals have less than 25 inpatient beds and the average patient stay is 96 or fewer hours for acute care. The hospitals offer 24-hour emergency care and are located in remote areas. There are about 1,300 critical access hospitals in the U.S.
Becker’s editors considered the hospital’s community impact and reputation for innovation and reviewed rankings and awards from various health care entities and organizations. Steele Memorial has made the list four years in a row.
“This is a great honor,” hospital CEO Jeanie Gentry said. “It means we are one of the best hospitals in the country, which is wonderful because our community deserves the very best care possible.”