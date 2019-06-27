Alan Scott Pepper, 50, of Salmon, was arrested June 21 after a search of his home uncovered 2.73 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $148,592.
Lemhi County narcotic enforcement team officers served a search warrant last week at 709 Sharkey St. in Salmon. Officers found the methamphetamine, $9,840 in cash, a “large amount” of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including smoking devices, digital scales and packaging, according to a Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Pepper was arrested on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana. Pepper was charged with one felony count of trafficking in methamphetamine, which carries a minimum 10-year and maximum life sentence in prison. Additionally, he’s charged with two misdemeanors -- possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Pepper remains in the Lemhi County Jail in lieu of posting a $250,000 bond.