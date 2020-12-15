Conner P. McGarrity, 22, of Salmon died after a Monday car crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ellis.
Ellis was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Craig B. Larsen, 22, also of Salmon. Larsen drove off the right side of the road while negotiating a left curve. He was driving north on U.S. 93, according to the Idaho State Police. Police said Larsen overcorrected and drove across both lanes of the highway. The pickup went down an embankment, overturned and landed in the Salmon River, police said.
Larsen and McGarrity were both taken by ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center. McGarrity was later taken by air ambulance to a Missoula, Montana, hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash was reported to police at 8:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.