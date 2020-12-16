Two Idaho men were charged in early December with sexual exploitation of a child, following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
Salmon resident Alan P. Tilford, 61, was arrested and jailed in Lemhi County on Dec. 3, according to Idaho Attorney General Larry Wasden. Jeffery B. Spracher, 21, of Idaho Falls was arrested Dec. 2 and jailed in Bonneville County. Both men are alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative images.
The arrests stem from investigations by the attorney general’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit. Officers from that unit were assisted by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, the Salmon Police Department and the Lemhi County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the arrest and charges against Tilford.
Wasden reminds Idahoans that people can contact his office at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 with information about the exploitation of children. More information is also online at ICACIdaho.org.