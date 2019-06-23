A 36-year-old Salmon man was killed Friday night when he failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 93 and his pickup collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene about 13 miles north of Challis at 8:05 p.m.
Cody Dillard of Salmon was driving north in a 1996 Ford Ranger. Jack Whitworth, 53, of May was driving south in a 2008 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer, an Idaho State Police news release said.
Dillard failed to negotiate a curve and the Ford crossed into the southbound lanes, where the vehicles collided, the release said. He died at the scene, police said.
Dillard's passenger, Chase Murray, 36, of Hemet, California, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance.
Murray was wearing a seat belt; Whitworth was not.
The northbound lane of travel was blocked for six and a half hours.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.