A panel of Salmon residents shared ideas about the current state of their community, remembered its history and pondered its future during a discussion that drew about 75 people to the city council chambers.
The conversation was one of the public programs developed as part of the Lemhi County Museum’s Smithsonian exhibit titled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum President Hope Benedict said personnel with the Smithsonian asked that communities hosting the exhibit carry on conversations about changes in rural America while hosting the exhibit. The exhibit closed in Salmon Jan. 10.
Near the conclusion of the meeting, Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark responded to a question about one tangible thing he could do in 2020 to improve Lemhi County. Mark’s comment was voiced in various forms by several speakers throughout the evening.
“In 2020 I want to encourage relationships and transparency,” Mark said. “This is a partnership. “If we want to see our community prosper, we have to work together.”
Salmon Mayor Leo Marshall remembered that at a community discussion in the 1980s people were told “we had to build on what we had. So we tried lumber.” Mining has always been a player in the area, he said, but when mines close, communities face another problem of figuring out how to build on what they still have.
He said the high school he attended in Salmon now has a fence around it and makes him think of a prison.
“Maybe we could build a prison. That might be an alternative,” Marshall suggested.
Lemhi County Commissioner Rick Snyder said he doesn’t know what kind of business should be targeted for Salmon. Maybe it’s not traditional logging, he said, maybe it’s some sort of manufacturing.
But the logistics involved with moving freight from a remote part of Idaho present another challenge.
Snyder, who is a rancher, said as a community looks forward it should also look back. Speakers, including Snyder, said they were saddened that many young people are unable to make a living in Salmon or Lemhi County, and leave for jobs.
“I want people to be able to stay here and raise a family,” Snyder said.
Katarina Whitson, a 2019 graduate of Salmon High School, spoke of her disappointment with the Salmon school system and said that’s part of the reason people don’t move to Salmon or open businesses in the community.
“I believe our community isn’t trying its hardest to raise children,” she said.
Poor-quality school buildings that have resulted in middle and high school students being in the same building is a bad idea, she said, and creates a situation in which children grow up too fast. The poor condition of school buildings deters people from moving to Salmon, she said. Likewise, a shortage of teachers means too few course options for students, in her opinion. More classes to prepare students for real life need to be offered, Whitson said.
Public land was a common theme during the two and a half hour conversation.
Salmon Bureau of Land Management Manager Linda Price said Lemhi County is unique because of its abundance of public lands. Access to that land and the outdoor opportunities it allows attracts some people who have jobs that allow them work remotely and live anywhere to choose to live and work in Salmon.
There are all sorts of options to earn money off public land, Price said, including agricultural operations, river guiding, timber sales and ecotourism.
It’s important to remember that “things change in increments,” Price said. “We need to have patience and enthusiasm to find successes.”
Mark echoed some of Price’s remarks about the domination that public lands have in Lemhi County.
Public access to public lands is “really important,” he said. It is what allows for river trips, livestock grazing and timber harvest.
“There is a tremendous tie to all of us and the land,” Mark said. It’s vital that public lands add to a community’s prosperity, which is a challenge in central Idaho because “of our remoteness. It’s a challenge in terms of getting services and supplies. “It’s a blessing and a curse,” he said of the region’s remoteness.
Central Idaho has long had three industrial pillars, Mark said — mining, timber and grazing. Mining is a volatile issue, he noted, grazing has been reduced and timber harvest has declined. “Can we reinvigorate the industry?” he asked. Diversification will continue to be more important for rural communities, Mark said. He believes there “are ways to promote resiliency and create jobs and bring people home.”
The Jan. 9 discussion was “part of the process of looking forward,” Mark said. That look includes considering using biomass in some fashion to reduce the risk of wildfires, of increasing timber harvest “but it will look different,” of remembering that mining is “subject to the global market,” of making grazing sustainable and of finding middle ground.
“There is a tension out there between those who live here and those who come to play,” Mark said. “We need to integrate the viewpoints.”
Stephanie Bernt Ellis, co-owner of Aggipah River Trips, said that while her family business directly benefits from visitors who they guide down the river, the rest of the community benefits from those same visitors because they stay in hotels, eat at restaurants and shop locally.
Keeping river guides in the community is important, she said. And that means some focus must turn to getting “a handle on our salmon and steelhead runs. That’s been a big problem for us and for our restaurants, hotels” and retail stores.
Moving the needle on salmon recovery has been talked about since the late 1980s, rancher and Lemhi County Fair Board member Bruce Mulkey said. “A ton of money has been spent without much results.”
Price countered that when a barrier is removed from the Lemhi or Salmon rivers, Chinook salmon spawn quickly.
“We’re seeing results locally,” Price said. “We not making big strides, but we are making some improvements.” If steelhead runs improve, it also means improved grazing options on the forest, she said, because restrictions that affect fish can be lifted.
Bernt Ellis said she was amazed that other kinds of guiding businesses — beyond river guides — don’t exist in the county, singling out cross country skiing, summer pack trips and jeep tours. However, she pointed out, it’s difficult to obtain permits for such businesses. No more river guide permits are available on the Salmon, she said. Anyone who wanted to run a guide business there would have to buy an existing business and its permit.
Having returned recently from a cruise with her children, Bernt Ellis said she’s scared about the future of vacationing in places like Lemhi County. Too many people are so attached to mobile devices and want to be connected all of the time, she said. They can’t have that service on a river float trip, she said, so she worries they will never vacation in central Idaho.
Downtown Salmon business owner Loren Arfmann said his family business has existed for just shy of 54 years “because of the cattle, the fishing and the floating and all the good people. We’re here because you are all here.”
Arfmann said Salmon’s Main Street may not be as vibrant today as it has been, but he regularly hears from visitors in his store that “they are amazed to see a small community with a business district that stretches four or five blocks.” He said he’d like to see empty Main Street businesses “fill up” as people come to understand what a special place central Idaho is.
Mulkey said he senses that “people hate ranchers.” He cited the reintroduction of wolves in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, the “yapping” now occurring about expanding grizzly bear habitat, the desire to close off public land that’s been leased by ranchers and trends toward people eating less beef as proof of that attitude.
Mulkey said in 2020 he wants to find ways to encourage young people in the “me generation” to get involved in cattle associations and other community efforts.