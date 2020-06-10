The city of Salmon has received a $123,930 community oriented policing services hiring program grant from the Department of Justice.
COPS grants were awarded to three other Idaho entities — the city of Pocatello, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Nampa Police Department. The Idaho agencies will use the $1.9 million to hire new officers and to address crime in their communities, according to a news release from Bart Davis, Idaho’s U.S. attorney. The Salmon grant will allow the police department to hire one additional officer.
Funding for the federal program had been on hold for a little longer than two years, but a nationwide injunction was lifted earlier this year, allowing money to be allocated, Davis said.
The COPS hiring program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing funding to hire law enforcement officers, Davis said. It’s designed to help agencies “maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities.”
“Providing this additional funding will help reinforce their essential mission of keeping Idaho communities safe and aid the courageous men and women in law enforcement who place the safety and security of their communities above their own,” Davis said.