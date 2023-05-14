Salmon River Electric Cooperative is changing its office schedule and will close the office on Fridays, as employees move to a four-day work week.

The switch was revealed at the co-op’s annual member meeting held April 27. Manager Ken Dizes told the 175 members in attendance that the change follows patterns set by other entities. The Challis School District doesn’t conduct Friday classes, he pointed out, and many co-op employees have children. Not working on Fridays allows those parents to be home with their children on Fridays.


