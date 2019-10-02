Musician and historian Gary Eller told the tale of the Salmon River region at the Land of Yankee Fork State Park Sept. 19 through music, poetry and stories.
Starting at the mid-1800s, Eller sang stories about people who came to the region looking for prosperity. Some were successful, like the Sheep Queen of Idaho, Emma Yearian. Hailing from Kansas, she came to the Lemhi Valley to be a teacher and ended up owning a herd of 5,000 sheep. In 1930 she became the first woman to represent Lemhi County in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Others, like Banjo Nell, weren’t so prosperous. A “sportin girl” as Eller put it, she was working the streets in Nevada in 1882 when she fell in with Johnny “Behind the Rock” Hall. He earned his nickname by hiding behind rocks, shooting people in the back as they passed along a trail and robbing them.
Eller waxed how the two made their way to the Sawtooth Valley where they met George Pierson. Pierson and Hall became business partners, but it was a short-lived relationship. One night in Hailey, Pierson got drunk, married Nell and killed Hall in a shootout. Pierson was convicted and hung, leaving Nell with no money or friends. The locals in Hailey took pity on her and bought her a one-way stage ticket to Salt Lake City, where she disappeared into history.
Eller performs the historic songs because he doesn’t want the stories to disappear. They paint a picture of what Idaho once was, and Eller said he believes they deserve to be remembered. He focused on songs written before the introduction of radio to Idaho.
That gives him an edge, he said, noting the “good thing about songs written before 1923 is that it’s hard to prove you’re wrong.”
Eller is compiling the songs into a CD set.