Noelle Weickum of Salmon was driving south on U.S. Highway 93 on Sept. 15 when she lost control of her pickup, overcorrected and rolled three and a half times a few miles from Challis.
Challis ambulance volunteers took Weickum, 22, to Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana, at about 9 a.m., after the accident. The next day, North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey, who responded along with EMS providers and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, said Weickum appeared to be in stable condition.
“But I was more focused on the vehicle, making sure it was safe to work around,” Garey said, referring to the 1997 Ford F150 Weickum was driving.
According to Garey and the Sheriff’s Office incident report, Weickum’s pickup knocked down George Santee’s fence when it rolled.
The cause of the accident is not clear. The report states she failed to stay in her driving lane and the vehicle went off the right side of the road. When she tried to get back on the road, she overcorrected and went off the right shoulder and rolled.
“She was lucky she wasn’t ejected,” Garey said. He said people generally overcorrect and get into auto accidents for two reasons. Unless there is adverse weather or the driver is experiencing mechanical issues, Garey said people either overcorrect when “a deer is trying to outrun them across the road or it’s them not paying attention.”