Matt Hunt, director of the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary in Challis, plays around in the snow with Eiso, a 5-year-old great Pyrenees. The retired ranch dog lives at the sanctuary and is searching for a new home. Behind the two are some of the new outdoor kennels recently constructed at the sanctuary.
Additional fencing and plenty of outdoor kennels at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary have allowed the facility’s new manager the opportunity to establish play groups for dogs.
And Matthew Hunt is thrilled he gets to do that. His reason for establishing play groups for dogs is straightforward. It helps socialize them, Hunt said, and “that improves their adoptability.” He wants to send dogs that are fully ready to their new homes and having adequate social skills matters, he said. “My mission is to get these animals into homes.”
Hunt has worked with dogs for the last eight years. While a college student he got a part-time job at a kennel. There he worked with a woman who trained dogs for search and rescue and police work and as bird hunting dogs.
“While working there I realized I was a natural,” Hunt said. “I realized I didn’t want to continue with college. I wanted to work with dogs.”
So that’s what he’s been doing for most of the last eight years.
He worked at an animal boarding and veterinary facility in Sun Valley before being lured to work at the animal shelter in Hailey where he spent the next two years.
“That was my first experience with a shelter,” Hunt said. “It’s different than taking care of people’s dogs. Helping dogs become adoptable makes me feel good. When you see them go home with a new family, there’s no better feeling.”
The two years at an animal shelter took a toll and Hunt quit, moved to Twin Falls, and got a job selling cars. “I needed to decompress.” But selling cars wasn’t particularly enjoyable, so he moved forward with his plan to buy and retrofit a van to live in “and travel with my dogs and work with dogs.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit, so hitting the road made even more sense to Hunt. He headed to Georgia and worked at an animal boarding and training facility, where he learned about pack-training dogs. At one point he had a 70-dog play group. He lived at that facility, as he does at the Challis sanctuary. “I’d rather be here than out there in human life. I put the animals far above myself.”
After a year in Georgia, Hunt decided to move back to Idaho. He grew up in Wendell. He landed in Boise and worked at Camp Bow Wow, a dog day care and boarding site.
“In two weeks I was promoted to shift manager. I loved it,” he said.
A desire to be fully in charge and take the next step in his career soon hit, plus he wanted to “get back to rescue work.” He spotted an online ad for the Challis job, applied, got invited for an interview and was offered the job.
Since he took the reins at the sanctuary last August, he’s organized volunteers to build a walking path that circles much of the sanctuary grounds. Lights will be installed as soon as weather allows, he said. The trench for the lights was dug before winter hit, but snow and cold has stalled the project. An AmeriCorps team finished erecting a perimeter fence at the sanctuary, which created space where livestock can be moved in an emergency evacuation situation.
Since October, 65 animals have been adopted from HIAS. “Our adoption numbers are up,” he said. That’s what he hopes for. “This is my passion, my life. Somebody has to be here every single day for these animals.”
Hunt says he couldn’t be happier about the last five months of his life. “Challis has welcomed me. I plan on being here for a least the next five years.”
People can still board their pets at the sanctuary any time for a daily fee and Hunt plans to offer day care for pets during this summer’s Braun Brothers Reunion. Boarding fees help fund the nonprofit sanctuary. The sanctuary is funded by donations, fees charged for boarding and the sale of pet food and pet accessories. People can also get their pets microchipped at HIAS for $15 an animal.
Hunt is expanding the HIAS practice of holding low-cost spay and neuter clinics four times a year. People can have cats spayed or neutered for $20 and the fee for dogs is $40. Those clinic spots fill up fast, he said. The next one will occur in April. He’s also getting ready for the sanctuary’s annual fundraising banquet, set for March 18 at the Challis Legion Hall.
