Matt Hunt, director of the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary in Challis, plays around in the snow with Eiso, a 5-year-old great Pyrenees. The retired ranch dog lives at the sanctuary and is searching for a new home. Behind the two are some of the new outdoor kennels recently constructed at the sanctuary.

Additional fencing and plenty of outdoor kennels at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary have allowed the facility’s new manager the opportunity to establish play groups for dogs.

And Matthew Hunt is thrilled he gets to do that. His reason for establishing play groups for dogs is straightforward. It helps socialize them, Hunt said, and “that improves their adoptability.” He wants to send dogs that are fully ready to their new homes and having adequate social skills matters, he said. “My mission is to get these animals into homes.”


