Children got a chance to update Santa on their wish lists, decorate sugar cookies and eat pancakes last Saturday morning at the Tea Cup Cafe.
Todd Adams, in his Santa suit, listened as toddlers and skeptical pre-teens told him what they wanted for Christmas.
One little girl, Amelia Zwetzig, needed convincing to sit on Santa’s lap. Her dad, Bart, tried to convince her Santa was a nice man, but the young girl wasn’t easily swayed.
“It’s her first time meeting Santa,” explained Jean Zwetzig, the mother. “She’s just a little freaked out.”
Fun with Santa continued in the Tea Cup’s kitchen, where kids took blank cookies and created edible versions of the holiday’s mascot.
Grant Parent, son of Stacy and Dusty Parent, used pretzels as antlers for his reindeer cookie. He said it’s fun to make the cookies, but he looks forward to eating them more than making them.
“I don’t like coconut so I’m gonna have to take it off later,” said Parent as he adjusted his Santa cookie’s coconut-shavings beard.
The children rounded out their sugar-filled morning with pancakes provided by the Tea Cup. Owners Christopher and Debbie James said they’ve been putting on the event for about five years because they love to see little kids get excited and have fun.
“It’s been quite a few years we’ve been doing this,” said Debbie James as she baked cookies for the kids. “It’s been great fun for us.”
Adams echoed the James’ sentiment when asked why he plays Santa. He said he gets a lot of joy from seeing toddlers come up to him and ask him for presents. He said he started playing Santa about 10 years ago and doesn’t want to stop.
“The oldest kids I get are usually 10 year olds,” said Adams. “I really like those kids because even if they don’t believe in Santa they support their younger siblings and give them some courage.”