Stanley residents played a major role in finding solutions for health care in rural Idaho five decades ago.
Those achievements, which are the basis for some health care models still in place today, will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 15.
For 50 years personnel with the Stanley ambulance and Salmon River Clinic have responded to medical emergencies and provided health care “in a wild, mountainous region of rural Idaho,” according to Dr. John Osborn, the son of Marie Osborn, Idaho’s first licensed nurse practitioner and founder of the Salmon River Clinic.
To recognize all that, a 50th anniversary party is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Velvet Falls Dance Hall in Stanley. The event is also the kick-off of a $500,000 fundraising drive for the Stanley ambulance, to provide some pay to ambulance volunteers.
“Our 50th will be a great afternoon of storytelling and heartfelt thank-yous as we reflect on the past and look to the future for the clinic and ambulance,’” Salmon River Clinic Physician Assistant Amy Klingler said.
The Stanley ambulance and Salmon River Clinic were established after four teenagers were hurt in a car accident. It took more than two hours for an ambulance from Hailey to arrive and aid the teens. Marie Osborn of Boise, who spent a great deal of time in the Sawtooth Basin, a registered nurse, mother of five and an IBM executive’s wife, insisted that someone help rural communities provide health care.
“That someone turned out to be me,” she said. “I didn’t start out to change the world. I just wanted rural people in Stanley and visitors to the Sawtooth country to have access to health care.”
Stanley’s first ambulance was a 1958 Pontiac purchased in 1971 for $300. It had holes in the floorboards, filled with exhaust fumes while it was running and was prone to electrical failures going over mountain passes at night in subzero weather. U.S. Sen. Frank Church, an Idaho Democrat, used the Stanley ambulance story on the floor of the U.S. Senate to push for federal support for rural ambulance services.
Throughout rural America, volunteer ambulance services, like the Stanley ambulance, are struggling.
“The numbers of volunteer first responders are decreasing while the numbers of emergency calls are increasing,” Klingler said.
“These are the heroes, our first responders,” Marie Osborn said. “These are volunteers. When the call comes, they drop what they are doing to help others.”
Stanley was among the first Idaho communities to establish a 911 emergency call system. When the Legislature and Gov. Cecil Andrus, Idaho’s Democratic governor, created Idaho EMS in 1973, Stanley’s clinic and ambulance service were already in place.
“Marie and the EMTs gave us a foundation to network together Idaho through our mountaintop EMS radio system, one of the nation’s first,” said Paul Anderson, the first director of Idaho EMS. “With over a million visitors to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area each year, the Stanley ambulance is essential and must continue.”
Those medical and emergency service accomplishments weren’t enough for Stanley residents.
In 1971, with support from the Idaho Hospital Association and the Idaho Boards of Nursing, Medicine and Pharmacy, Marie Osborn undertook training to staff a medical clinic in Stanley and respond to emergencies. She became Idaho’s first licensed nurse practitioner. Idaho was the first state to license nurse practitioners.
“The Stanley community had my back,” she said. “So did my physician preceptors, especially Dr. Bryan Stone of Ketchum. When I faced people who were desperate, I did what I had to do. Life or death has a way of pushing the envelope and defining roles and responsibilities.”
“The realities in Idaho’s Sawtooth country opened our eyes to the health care needs and solutions for rural communities across America,” John Osborn said. “The challenges our mother faced as Idaho’s first nurse practitioner sparked local and statewide support that helped give birth to the nurse practitioner as a profession in Idaho and beyond.”
The clinic, which opened in 1972, continues to support and train students who are interested in rural medicine through its pre-medical internship program with the College of Idaho.
“The internship program provides a transformative experience for the students who gain exposure to rural health care and EMS. The students also help support clinic and ambulance operations during the busy tourist season,” Klingler said.
Organizers of Saturday’s event welcome people to attend and share stories about and memories of the clinic and ambulance service. They’d especially like to hear “harrowing” accounts.
