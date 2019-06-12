The preliminary hearing for Ben Savage has been continued until Aug. 5.
Savage, 36, of Challis, is accused of killing Charlie McBride.
Savage’s preliminary hearing, at which a judge determines whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial, is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Savage will not enter a plea to the charge until his arraignment, which would take place sometime after his preliminary hearing.
McBride, 23, was reported missing on March 3. His body was found March 24 burned and buried on private property up the Morgan Creek drainage northwest of Challis where he had been working with Savage on Feb. 25.
Savage told Sheriff Stu Lumpkin in a March 22 phone call from Pennsylvania that he had been working inside a shop building up Morgan Creek when he heard a bang and went outside to see that McBride was dead, apparently of a gunshot wound, and that a woman was standing near his body. Savage described the place where he had helped the woman bury McBride’s body, which was where investigators found McBride’s body two days later.
Investigators, however, gathered evidence that they say shows Savage was alone with McBride the day McBride was killed.
Savage was arrested at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport on March 30. He remains in jail.