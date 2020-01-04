Lin Gray begins work as the executive director of the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association on Jan. 6.
Gray was an AmeriCorps summer intern with the association in 2009 and worked for the association for three seasons at the Redfish Lake visitor center. Gray joined the association’s board in October 2018. She’s moving back to Stanley from Salmon where she’s been director of the Sacajawea Center for the last six years.
Gray is an Idaho native with a bachelor’s degree from Hampshire College and a master’s degree in natural resources from the University of Idaho. She’ll lead the association’s charge to protect and advance the natural and cultural history of Idaho’s Sawtooth Salmon River country through preservation and education.
Gray said a decade ago when she first worked for the association she “could have only dreamed about having the opportunity to return. I’m excited to work with the community to create more opportunities for people to connect with the cultural and natural history of the Sawtooth and Salmon River country.”
The Sawtooth Association operates the Redfish visitor center and the Stanley Museum during the summer.