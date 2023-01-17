On the heels of last summer’s 50th anniversary of the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, the Sawtooth Interpretive Association recognized its 50th anniversary on Dec. 20, 2022.

The association was incorporated on Dec. 20, 1972, to support the national recreation area.


