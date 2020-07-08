The weekly free summer Sawtooth forum and lecture series is scheduled to begin Friday, July 10 in Stanley, hosted by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association.
Presentations are planned every Friday from July 10 through Aug. 28. Each session begins at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum. The programs are held outside and organizers say they have a plan to keep attendees safe with adequate physical distancing measures. Usually a tent is set up for people to sit under, but this year people are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets and spread out across the museum lawn.
This year’s program focuses on alpine epics, Sawtooth Association Executive Director Lin Gray said. The weekly stories highlight history and natural processes in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The July 10 program features science author Gary Ferguson and Mary Clare discussing “where nature meets community.”
On July 17, Minidoka District Ranger Randy Thompson presents “Aboriginal Use of the Sawtooth Valley.” He is also a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes member.
The July 24 session focuses on earthquakes in central Idaho led by a Boise State University professor. On July 31 a retired game warden discusses poachers. The Aug. 7 session touches on climate change. The “ghost forests” of the White Cloud Mountains is the topic of the Aug. 14 gathering. The Sawtooth fault will be discussed on Aug. 21. “Dammed to extinction” is the title of the Aug. 28 presentation.
If state health department officials change current recommendations related to the coronavirus, programs may be canceled, Gray said. More information about the programs is available at www.discoversawtooth.org.