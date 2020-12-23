Opposition from the Stanley mayor, Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Society, Advocates for the West and the Sawtooth Historical and Interpretive Association fell on deaf ears and ended with the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners rejecting contested case petitions against the construction of a 195-foot cellphone tower in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
“It’s unfortunate that they went with that decision,” Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said. Last July Botti and other people went before the Land Board to offer opinions on why the cell tower shouldn’t be installed.
“They have not been very responsive to the testimonies and objections given last summer,” Botti said.
With the Land Board’s decision, workers from AT&T and New Cingular Wireless can finalize their lease with the state. They still must receive approval from the Federal Communications Commission. Botti said the application will require a more thorough environmental analysis by the FCC to evaluate potential impacts on sensitive resources.
The tower would be located 6/10ths of a mile from Idaho Highway 75, a mile from the northern end of Redfish Lake, 765 feet from the Boundary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and west of the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery.
Botti, the conservation league, historical association, the Sawtooth Society and Advocates for the West raised concerns about negative impacts the tower will have on the surrounding area and its resources.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve includes the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The dark-sky designation prevents unnecessary lighting to preserve a clear view of stars. Because of its height, the Federal Aviation Administration. might require lights on the tower. Botti and others say this will negatively affect people’s experiences in the dark sky reserve.
Since the tower would support FirstNet, a federal authority designed to establish and operative a national public safety broadband network, Botti said it must follow guidelines set by the National Environmental Policy Act. If it doesn’t meet those standards, then Botti said the tower can’t go up.
Beyond its general effect on natural resources, the most prevalent complaint has been the location of the tower, which Mayor Botti says will have a negative effect on the small, resort town of Stanley. Standing three times the height of the tree line near Redfish Lake, a popular tourist destination, the tower will interfere with the view, Botti said. He and other townspeople have raised concerns about the negative repercussions the tower will have on the town’s economy, but Botti said that apparently didn’t work with state officials.
AT&T representatives have made efforts to mitigate the tower’s impact, Botti said. Instead of installing a lattice tower with a wide base that ends in a point, Botti said they changed the configuration to a monopole. That lessens the impact the tower has on the famous scenery, but Botti said not by much.
Although he wasn’t surprised by the Land Board’s decision, Botti said there is still a chance the tower could be rejected at the federal level. Although he doesn’t know what the results of the environmental analysis will be, Botti said he hopes it shows what he and others have been saying for a long time.
“We have been emphatic that this cell tower is inappropriate,” Botti said.