Sawtooth Forest officials cited extremely dry conditions as they implement stage 1 fire restrictions beginning Friday, July 2.
The restrictions remain in place until Oct. 15, according to a press release from the Forest Service, unless rescinded sooner by Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark.
Setting a fire on forest lands is prohibited unless certain criteria are met. Stoves and grills solely heated with propane can be used anywhere, but live fires can only be in permanent metal or concrete structures specifically designed for containing campfires that have been established by the Forest Service.
Smoking is restricted within the forest and allowed only in enclosed vehicles or buildings. People can smoke outside, but they must be at least three feet away from any flammable materials.
People convicted of violating the restrictions face fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for an organization and six months in jail.