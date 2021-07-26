The Sawtooth Fish Hatchery near Stanley is scheduled to be closed Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.
Mike Demick with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the closure is needed so work on the pathway to Kids’ Pond can be finished.
The visitor center at the hatchery is open year-round from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No guided tours are currently being offered, but people can take self-guided tours. People can try to catch a rainbow trout in the hatchery pond. Children 14 and younger don’t need a fishing license.
The Sawtooth Hatchery was built in 1985 to rear spring Chinook salmon and collect eggs from steelhead. Hatchery employees also trap, spawn and rear sockeye salmon for release and hold rainbow trout for stocking in nearby steams and lakes.
The hatchery number is 208-774-3684.