Kathryn Davis Grohusky has been hired as the executive director of the Sawtooth Society.
Grohusky worked for the Department of of Veteran Affairs Aspiring Leaders Program, offering coaching through her business CoachGro. Prior to coaching, she worked 10 years as the manager of the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco, Colorado, and was the assistant director of Keystone Science School in Keystone, Colorado.
Her background includes 15 years of teaching and volunteering in the outdoors for organizations like the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander, Wyoming, and Colorado State University. While in Colorado she founded and became board president for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.
It was from CSU that Grohusky earned her master’s degree in natural resources recreation and tourism.
“Being offered this role as the executive director of the Sawtooth Society is a great honor,” said Grohusky. “What a valuable opportunity to work locally, regionally and nationally to protect the rare gem of wild land that is the 756,000-acre Sawtooth National Recreation Area.”