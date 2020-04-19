Small businesses in Idaho may be eligible for the paycheck protection program that’s part of the coronavirus aid package approved by Congress.
The paycheck program is designed to help small business owners sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed, according to a news release from the Small Business Administration. It provides loans to small business owners to provide eight weeks of payroll and some types of overhead expenses. Business owners work with a financial institution to apply for the loans, which are supposed to be approved the same day. The loans won’t have to be paid back as long as the money is used to keep employees on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities, the SBA says.
The waiver of payment is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. If an employer reduces the number of full-time employees or decreases wages, they will be required to pay back the loan.