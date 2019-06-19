A fairly routine $3.6 million general maintenance and operations budget for next year was approved by the Challis school board.
The budget includes a $49,767 infusion from the Secure Rural Schools fund, also known as forest reserve funds. District officials have plugged budget deficits with SRS funding in the past as state funding has decreased. State funding is on the rise, but is still not enough to make ends meet in Challis.
Challis received a federal SRS payment of $223,549 in the past month, school district Business Manager Shawna Getty said. The payments reimburse rural school districts for declining timber harvest receipts on adjacent national forests. The money isn’t guaranteed by Congress every year so board members don’t use it to fund ongoing expenses such as salaries.
The trustees’ consensus this year is to use much of the distribution to rebuild the district’s forest reserve funds. The new budget calls for spending $205,000 of district forest reserve funds, which would leave a $100,000 reserve.
The district divides SRS payments into several accounts for such things as capital improvements, technology enhancement, general school operations, textbooks and matching funds for grants.
Expenditures for capital improvements under the general fund peaked at $586,693 in the 2017-18 academic year when the district built the new track at Challis High School. Capital outlay dropped to $26,000 last year, and for the 2019-20 academic year the district plans to spend $169,450 to rewire Challis High School and install new floor trusses in the CHS wrestling room. Some of the money goes toward routine maintenance.
The state has increased career ladder funding for teacher salaries and the Challis district is passing the money to teachers. The district’s 2019-20 budget includes a 3 percent pay raise for non-teaching staff members. State contributions to certified salaries — for teachers and administrators — come out of a different pot of money than state contributions to classified salaries for teacher’s aides, custodians other non-certified employees, school board Chairman Brett Plummer said.
Funding based on average daily attendance has declined slightly with falling enrollment, Getty said.
The maintenance and operations budget is the portion of the district’s total budget over which the school board has the most control. Anticipated local tax revenue for the coming year is $622,728 with more than $2.7 million in revenue from the state and $208,567 in other revenue, namely SRS funds.
Besides the $3.6 million general maintenance and operations fund, the Challis district’s budget includes another $4.7 million in federal and “all other funds” for a total budget of $8.35 million.
The $4.7 million includes federal education funds under Title I to help students from low-income families, Title II for recruiting, preparing training teachers and administrators and Title IV to improve student support and academic achievement. It also includes funds for special education, nutrition, scholarships, driver’s education, career technical education, drug-free programs, income from property leases, revenue from the district’s 5-year plant facilities levy, and money from miscellaneous grants.
Parent Becky Hunting was the only school district patron who asked questions about the budget during the hearing. She asked if rental revenue from the Bureau of Land Management could be used to improve the condition of baseball fields. She said the fields need bases. Parents paint bases on the ground, she said.
Rembelski told Hunting she could follow up with her about specific plans.