Challis gym rats who want to practice their layups or spikes may be out of luck for a while this summer, because Bob Williams and the Challis School District maintenance crew plan to refinish the floors in both the old gym next to the middle school building and the gym at Challis Junior-Senior High School.
Both gyms are expected to be closed for two or three weeks in July. The projects will be staggered. The old gym will be the first project. It will be closed from Memorial Day weekend through mid-July. The high school gym is expected to be closed from the first of July until just before the Lady Vikings begin volleyball practice on Aug. 1.
Summer gym time is important for student athletes who want to improve their skills and adults who don’t want to lose them. Athletic camps have been held in past years, and there’s at least one student basketball camp scheduled this summer, Williams said.
Challis is one of four school districts in Idaho that Williams knows about where the maintenance crew still does the annual gym floor refinishing.
“It’s a point of pride,” said Williams, who became maintenance supervisor in 2006. Former maintenance supervisor George Smith and crew had a long history of doing the work themselves and Williams wanted to continue. Williams figures it saves the district about $2,500 per gym to have the local crew do the work instead of hiring an outside company.
A person approached Williams about renovating the old gym, Superintendent Lani Rembelski told trustees at their April 10 meeting. The potential donor is proposing new ADA-compliant restrooms and locker rooms, a new gym floor, new basketball hoops and nets and new retractable bleachers. Williams estimates the project would cost $385,000.
The old building needs a new roof, Williams said. The other renovations would be like “putting lipstick on a pig” until that is done, he said.
North Custer Rodeo Committee members sent a thank you letter to the school board for donating part of the metal pedestrian bridge that crossed Garden Creek near Challis Junior-Senior High School to the rodeo grounds. The bridge will serve as a catwalk above livestock chutes and pens. It should allow cowboys and cowgirls to safely handle rodeo stock.
The district’s attendance committee is working with parents of several truant students who have racked up more than eight absences per semester or 16 per year, Rembelski said. Under district policy, anything above that level can result in truancy charges. The committee is working with several parents in the appeals process and has referred five others to Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson. So far that has resulted in a $1,000 fine for one parent and a year’s probation for another.
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is considering a grant request by the district to fund a new regulation baseball field on school property near the existing baseball field. Rembelski and Jolie Turek, executive director of Custer Economic Development Association, presented plans and a grant application to state parks staff. They should know in October if the application is successful.
In other business, trustees approved extra holiday time for district employees and students. New Year’s Eve day and Christmas Eve day are now official school holidays.