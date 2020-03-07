Custer County voters decide whether to approve two school levies in the March 10 election, one for the Challis school district and the other for Mackay.
Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski said district officials are asking voters to approve $50,000 a year for five years. The money will be used to keep Challis schools “maintained and running.” Rembelski said in the past the district has used the money to install access control panels, security systems and a replacement heat pump at the elementary school.
Mackay Superintendent Susan Buescher said her schools need $75,000 a year for the next two years to pay staff salaries. Buescher explained the state helps pay teacher salaries, but bus drivers, secretaries and other school staff need to be paid a livable wage. She said the levy will help with that.
Rembelski said how to spend the money, if the levy is approved, will be discussed at spring budget hearings. Among the possible projects are installing new heat pumps throughout the district, paving the parking lot at Challis Elementary and making upgrades to Challis High School’s football field. Rembelski said she and Maintenance Director Bob Williams are still having that discussion.
Both superintendents said they expect the levies to pass. Custer County voters have always been supportive of their school districts, they said.
“There’s always been incredible support of the kids in this community,” Belscher said of Mackay.
“We’ve always been able to rely on a supportive community,” Rembelski said.