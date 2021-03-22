Challis second-graders spent Read Across America day celebrating Dr. Seuss with high school members of the Leah O'Keefe chapter of the National Honor Society.
The day is all about reading, learning and celebrating, according to Challis High School teacher Debbie Sheppeard.
Elementary students read Dr. Seuss books by flashlight inside the reading cave. They made origami bookmarks, played a green eggs and ham rhyming words match game and participated in a trivia contest. Students also enjoyed "the perennial favorite activity," according to Sheppeard -- playing in bowls of Oobleck.
Second-graders received handmade Dr. Seuss facemasks, a Dr. Seuss book and pencil.