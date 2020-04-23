Challis school board members allocated $65,000 from the district’s capital improvement fund to have the Challis Elementary School parking lot surveyed and repaved.
The work is expected to be finished before school starts this fall.
Board members unanimously approved the expenditure after Superintendent Lani Rembelski told them progress is being made with Challis Mayor Mike Barrett to complete a property swap that will result in the district owning the section of the parking lot currently maintained by the city. The district owns property around the city park, according to Rembelski, and she and Barrett are speaking with attorneys to see if they can trade that property for the city’s piece of the parking lot.
Rembelski also told board members Custer County commissioners volunteered Road and Bridge Department employees to do the dirt work at the parking lot, further saving the district money.
Rembelski and board members budgeted $5,000 for the survey work. Rembelski said she spoke with Darr Moon, co-owner of the land surveying company Moon and Associates, and he gave her the estimated price. He told her he is ready to begin work as soon as the district says so.
The remaining $60,000 will be used to repave the parking lot.