Challis sixth-graders will travel to Yellowstone National Park for four days in October since the school was selected in a lottery for the Expedition Yellowstone camp.
Challis has had good luck with its applications for the program, sending students nearly every year. Only about half the schools that apply in any given year are selected to attend. The program was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teacher Stephanie Strand sought, and received, approval from the school board at its June 8 meeting for the trip. She and fellow teacher Ed Gregory are both willing to chaperone the students, Strand said, and they are hopeful the yet-to-be-hired sixth-grade teacher will join them.
“It’s a cool thing,” Strand said. Sixth-graders and their teachers will be busy raising money for the trip, Strand said, because “it’s expensive.”
Board members also heard last week that repair work continues at the middle school building. A pipe burst there during the winter. Superintendent Lani Rembelski said said Tobin Restoration Services employees are replacing damaged Sheetrock and flooring to finish up the work. A hallway and section of the auditorium sustained water damage.
Rembelski also reported that the school will benefit from a pedestrian path the city is installing from the elementary school to Main street, including a new pedestrian bridge across the creek.
The work should be done by fall, she said, “at no cost to us.”
And, trustees learned that a portion of the unused Clayton School is being rented to Evan Fisher, who plans to operate his laser-wood design business there. Part of the rent agreement is that Fisher will mow the grass in the summer and clear snow in the winter, Rembelski said, a benefit to the district.
Rembelski also said music teacher Brityn Smith had secured a $15,000 grant for the district’s music programs.
Board members discussed the need for improvements to the district’s website. Trustee Trish Farr said the district needs to work on improving communication with the community, specifically citing the absence of information on the website about graduation. Trustee Janiel Parkinson said more items than board meetings should be listed in the online calendar.