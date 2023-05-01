Children and other people walking to Challis Elementary School will have a new sidewalk and foot bridge on Ninth Street when school starts in the fall.
The delayed construction project on Ninth Street is getting underway now and should be finished no later than the middle of June. If weather allows, the work could wrap up by the end of May. Getty Excavating has been hired by the city to do the work for $247,658. The money is coming from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council’s child pedestrian safety program. That entity awarded the city a $250,000 grant for the Ninth Street project. The city had rejected previous bids to do the work because they exceeded the grant amount.
A sidewalk will be constructed on Ninth from Main Street to Bluff Avenue. The wood-plank pedestrian bridge across Garden Creek will be replaced as well during the project with a “beautiful” modern 40-foot bridge, according to Crystal Loesch with Getty Excavating.
The 5-foot wide sidewalk will be on the west side of the street. It won’t connect to the sidewalk that runs in front of Challis Elementary, but will end in the school’s parking lot, school Superintendent Lani Rembelski said.
The bridge will go in first, Loesch said with the sidewalk poured after that. She expects the construction area to be a busy place the first three weeks of May. Some traffic interruptions and delays will occur during the project, she said. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic and signs will be erected.
Rembelski said school buses don’t use Ninth Street, so their routes won’t be affected. As the project advances, access for parents and employees who work in the elementary school may need to change, she said. If that happens, school personnel will communicate the changes with the public and employees, she said.
“We may have to open the gate we normally keep closed and have people drive down Norse Drive,” she said. “We may have to get creative.”
Whatever it takes, the school district is ready to accommodate the project, Rembelski said. “We will work with the city and will let parents know what to expect and adjust our routes as needed.”
Challis school board Chairman Brett Plummer said the Ninth Street improvements have been “needed for 30 years or more. I’m glad to see it coming to fruition finally.” He and Rembelski said ensuring safe streets for children is important.
“This will be wonderful for our students,” Rembelski said.
