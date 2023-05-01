9th street pedestrian bridge 4.27
This old pedestrian bridge along Ninth Street in Challis will be replaced in the next month. A new sidewalk and bridge are being installed on Ninth Street to provide safer access to Challis schools.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

Children and other people walking to Challis Elementary School will have a new sidewalk and foot bridge on Ninth Street when school starts in the fall.

The delayed construction project on Ninth Street is getting underway now and should be finished no later than the middle of June. If weather allows, the work could wrap up by the end of May. Getty Excavating has been hired by the city to do the work for $247,658. The money is coming from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council’s child pedestrian safety program. That entity awarded the city a $250,000 grant for the Ninth Street project. The city had rejected previous bids to do the work because they exceeded the grant amount.


