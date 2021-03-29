Challis High School academic team members competed in the regional competition on March 12, along with 20 other teams from throughout Idaho.
This year’s competitions across the country were held via Zoom in accord with regulations from the National Science Bowl, which the local contest is part of. The Idaho competition was hosted by the Idaho National Laboratory.
Each team could have five members and each member had one camera on his or her face and one camera that showed their screen and work area. Teams received two sets of 18 questions related to math and science. The teams with the top scores advanced.
“We did not score in the top eight so did not move on to elimination rounds,” coach Debbie Sheppeard said. But, she said, “Challis did a great job with team members logging in from other activities in McCall, one student at home and the coach at school. We had a great time and were complimented by INL moderators as having a great attitude.”
CHS team members competed in five practice meets with students from Ririe, West Jefferson, Mackay and Butte County before the regional contest. CHS won about half its matches during the season including beating Butte by 5 points in the final match.