An admission fee to junior high athletic events in Challis is needed, school board members were told by Superintendent Lani Rembelski.
Rembelski said the fee of $2 per adult and $1 per student is needed to pay for officials to referee the games. With some people getting rowdy at games, it’s a good idea to hire trained officials who know all the rules, Rembelski said.
Anyone who has already purchased an activity card for the year can use it for admission to junior high games this year. Those cards cost Challis elementary and junior high students $15 and give the student admission to all home athletic events for the academic year. Challis High school students pay $35 per academic year for an activity card. Single-game admission to high school sports events in Challis is $3 for students and senior citizens and $5 for adults.
Adult and family activity passes are available. A family pass at $175 an academic year covers parents and children 18 and younger. An adult pass costs $90.
In another activities-related discussion, Rembelski told trustees the discussion of purchasing a 15-passenger van for coaches or employees to drive students to extracurricular activities is off the table. The district’s attorney and insurance company recommended the plan not be implemented. School officials talked about that option as a possible way to solve the chronic school bus driver shortage for activities.
At their Oct. 17 meeting in Stanley, trustees hired several coaches and assistant coaches. Jerrod Farr and Brad Lambson were approved as boys’ basketball head and assistant coach respectively. Kari Smith and Jenna McGowan are the girls’ basketball coaches. Bill Bradshaw and Anthony Bartlett are the wrestling coaches. Marta Pierson and Jacquel Bruno are junior high girls’ basketball coaches. Justin Farr was approved as volunteer head coach for junior high boys’ basketball. Trustee Trish Farr, his wife, abstained from the vote. Scott Lamb and Jake Zollinger were approved as junior high wrestling coaches.
All votes were unanimous with the exception of School Board Chairman Brett Plummer voting no on the recommendations for girls basketball. Plummer said he felt the process and timeline for applications was not fair to someone who coached last year.
The board also approved an out-of-state trip for FFA students to attend their national convention.