Conservative senators last week killed a bill to use $61 million in annual endowment money to replace and repair school buildings in Idaho.

The Senate Education Committee vote effectively derails the one proposal that came from a House-Senate work group, which spent the fall studying the state’s facilities backlog. It also means the 2023 Legislature might not address the state of Idaho’s school buildings — an issue that has gone largely unanswered for decades.


