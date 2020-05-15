Introduction
My name is Brooke Barrett, and I am in the 5th Grade. I believe it is important to run for political office, especially at the local level for the following reasons. 1) We Know Our Communities Best, 2) Giving Back, and 3) Public Service.
At the local level you have the ability to try new ideas and see the results first hand. Plus, you get to interact with people in the community who benefit from the work being done.
Also, local changes have the greatest everyday impact! From county government, city government, and school board, these boards make everyday decisions that affect everyone in the community.
Main Body
“We Know Our Communities Best” because we grew up there! We know the people, our neighbors, our culture, and values of the community. This helps when it comes time to make important decisions in the community.
We know where the potholes are, and we know the struggles in the community.
“Giving Back” to the community is important. How do you give back to the community? The easiest way is to give your time, and share your experience.
If you know how to landscape, or how to grow a really good garden maybe you can help make the city park better? You can use your experience to help the city crew make decisions at the park, like which trees to plant, and how much water and fertilizer to use to make the grass greener.
“Public Service” is about others, not yourself. True public servants work for the people, not the other way around. When the work is done, they return to private life. True public servants step up, smile, are friendly, and stay positive.
When I am old enough, I would like to be on the Challis City Council. In Challis, there is always something that needs to be done. I enjoy working with people and listening to their ideas and concerns about what is needed, how, and when.
In addition, I want to make sure that we spend the people’s monies wisely, and give back through encouraging people to get involved, which is the best way to be part of the decision-making process.
Conclusion
Running for political office at the local level requires that you be interested, and willing to spend the time necessary to do the job.
Many local, elected positions exist. Using the knowledge you have of the community, the desire to give back, and be a true public servant, there is no reason not to run for office at the local level!
Brooke Barrett
5th Grade (Challis Elementary)