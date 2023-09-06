Another shortage of certified bus drivers in the Challis School District could pose problems for sports team travel.
School board members heard from district Transportation Director Blain Aldous about the ongoing trouble he has hiring bus drivers. One driver recently quit. The transportation assistant’s work week was increased to 44 hours to cover for the loss of that driver. The assistant didn’t want the additional hours, Aldous said, but there were no alternatives. Currently Aldous is the lone substitute bus driver, he said.
“We’re getting really close to club sports,” he warned the board. Club sports teams, which includes golf, rodeo, baseball and softball in Challis, aren’t eligible to use the district’s transportation options. Parents and coaches have to take team members to their competitions in club sports.
If one bus driver gets sick and can’t take a team to an event, “there’s no one to drive,” Aldous said. Even if he’s able to hire someone it will take a month or two to get them trained and certified, he said.
He’s checking the sports schedules for days two different teams are scheduled to travel to two different towns and preparing to possibly cancel a bus trip for one of them.
“Some things aren’t going to happen. There will be sports trips not going.” Aldous said if there are days when two trips are scheduled and one is academic and the other athletics, “I’m leaning toward academic. My opinion is if there’s sports and academics, I’ll lean toward academics because my opinion is school is about academics first, unless I’m told different.” One such conflict already exists, he said, with an approved trip for sixth-graders to Yellowstone National Park coming the same day as an out-of-town volleyball game. “Both can’t go,” Aldous said.
Board Chairman Brett Plummer pointed out that a lot of schools who used to regularly travel to Challis for sporting events are no longer willing to drive that far and Challis needs to “get our games in,” which ends up meaning Challis teams travel farther to compete.
More and more activity trips are scheduled each year, Aldous said, including an increase in overnight trips. That’s got him worried about driver burnout, too.
Aldous said he wants people in the community to be aware of the situation and “understand where we are.”
Aldous also told trustees the district sold a 1981 mini bus for $1,000 to a woman from Salmon who intends to convert it into a mobile bakery.
The district purchased a 2023 mini bus that will be used on the Pahsimeroi route this year, he said. The new activities bus is expected to be delivered to Challis in September.
