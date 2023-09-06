Another shortage of certified bus drivers in the Challis School District could pose problems for sports team travel.

School board members heard from district Transportation Director Blain Aldous about the ongoing trouble he has hiring bus drivers. One driver recently quit. The transportation assistant’s work week was increased to 44 hours to cover for the loss of that driver. The assistant didn’t want the additional hours, Aldous said, but there were no alternatives. Currently Aldous is the lone substitute bus driver, he said.


