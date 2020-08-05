Plans for extracurricular activities in the Challis school district and bus routes for the school year pegged to begin Aug. 26 are on the agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 11 school board meeting.
The board meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the board room inside the Challis Elementary School. It's open to the public.
The meeting includes a public hearing on transportation, which begins at 5 p.m.
Other items on the agenda include action on the district's attendance policy and the employee handbook, a technology report and hiring employees.