Graduates at Butte County High School will decorate their autos and roll them through town Wednesday, May 20 to celebrate finishing high school.
The parade begins at 5 p.m. Immediately afterward, graduates will meet at the high school football field. There they will receive their diplomas while friends and family watch from an appropriate distance.
Principal Robert Chambers said the parade will take the usual Arco route, starting at Pickle's Place and working its way to the high school football field. Each senior will also be recognized with a banner hung along Main Street.
"It's a way the kids can get recognition from others besides friends and family," Chambers said of the banners.
A parade allows for physical distancing in an open environment, in keeping with health guidelines associated with COVID-19. People viewing the parade are asked to either stay by or in their cars.
Usually, graduation is held in the high school gymnasium, but Chambers said health officials told him the ceremony wouldn't work there. With Gov. Brad Little's order that people congregate in groups no larger than 10, it would have been impossible to hold the event indoors.
The graduation events will also be broadcast live on the Butte County Pirate's Facebook page.