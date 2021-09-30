Kady Jones of Mackay was prompted to run for the Mackay School Board Zone 3 trustee position after former Mackay head basketball coach Kelvin Krosch's contract wasn't renewed.
As a parent of three Mackay students, Jones was part of a group that fought last spring to keep Krosch in that position. During the winter of 2020, Krosch took his athletes on a teambuilding, nonrequired overnight trip paid for by their parents. The trip came after school board members told him they wouldn't pay for or approve an overnight trip amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Krosch, Jones and other Mackay parents, that was why school officials didn't consider Krosch's letter of intent to continue coaching.
So Jones and other parents spoke with board members about the decision. The parents wanted to see if a solution could be found that wouldn't result in the well-liked coach leaving the district. In doing so, Jones said she discovered issues with how board members conduct business.
She understands that board members are working for the betterment of Mackay students, but Jones said they are allowing their fears of being sued for not following COVID-19 protocols to get in the way of that mission. She said board members told parents "we could get sued" when parents raised concerns about how virus policies were being handled. For Jones, that wasn't a satisfactory answer.
If elected, Jones wants to increase the communication and transparency between board members and parents. Because school district patrons are technically the bosses of board members, Jones believes they should have more say in how the district is run.
Whether it's COVID-19 exposures or finding qualified staff, Jones said she will individually assess each situation. She's concerned that the board applies blanket policies to nuanced problems instead of evaluating issues case-by-case.
That approach became evident during the attempt to keep Krosch as head basketball coach, she said. Board members had no problems with Krosch or the positive impact he was having on student athletes until he took them on that trip, according to Jones. Because he went against the board and its inconsistent COVID-19 plan, Jones believes the former basketball coach was unfairly punished.
Jones acknowledges board members are doing the best they can given the situation, but she feels they could do better. She wants to assist in that endeavor, and will likewise need their assistance, she said. This is her first time running for a public board and she admitted she'll need some help if elected.
Jones is running for a four-year position representing Zone 3. He opponent is Holly Seefried.