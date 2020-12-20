Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski informed board members at a Dec. 8 meeting that the district will need to ask voters on March 9 for an additional $200,000 per year in their biennial supplemental levy.
“We’re surviving where we’re at,” Rembelski said, but students’ needs, combined with rising expenses and uncertainties when it comes to state funds, necessitate the increase from the $400,000 to $600,000 annually. Since it began appearing on the ballot more than 10 years ago, the district has always received approval from voters on the levy.
If approved, the district will get $1.2 million over two years out of county taxes for its general fund. The district uses the levy to pay wages and benefits for classified and ancillary staff, Rembelski said, such as paraprofessionals and counselors. Also, the money is needed to buy supplies such as new textbooks and pay for extracurricular activities, the costs for which Rembelski said rise as time goes on.
“We need to stay current,” Rembelski said of textbooks.
Rembelski said another reason the district wants more money than it did in 2019 is because it would like to expand educational opportunities offered to students. Rembelski said possibilities include hiring a full-time teacher for subjects in the humanities or sciences, or perhaps pay for a dedicated high school physical education teacher. She would also like to hire a part-time administrative worker to help out with the Stanley School, Rembelski said.
School board members agreed the increase makes sense, but warned against asking voters for more than that amount. Trustees Janiel Parkinson and Trish Farr said they think any higher and patrons would be unwilling to approve the levy.
As she did in 2019, Rembelski reiterated the need for the levy. Because the state doesn’t provide enough funds for the district to operate, Rembelski said the levy affects all aspects of learning in the district. Important services, such as social workers providing counseling and paraprofessionals helping disabled students, would see a negative impact if the levy doesn’t pass, Rembelski said.
This especially rings true this year due to lower enrollment, Rembelski said. According to the Idaho State Department of Education’s website, 341 students were enrolled in the Challis district in 2019 while 311 were enrolled in 2020.
Since the state determines funding based on enrollment, and the state money school districts receive from the sell of endowed lands can be unreliable, Rembelski and District Business Manager Shawna Getty said not getting the levy would mean serious cuts to the budget.
Board members did not vote on whether the levy would go on the March 9 ballot. Rather, they all agreed with Board Chairman Brett Plummer when he said another month would be needed to evaluate the levy.
In keeping with Gov. Brad’s Little’s health order, attendance at the meeting was limited to 10 audience members. At one point that cap was met by parents and teachers, most of whom wore face masks. Board members and district staff also mostly wore masks, with Board Chairman Brett Plummer being the only one abstaining at the board table. However, he maintained six feet of physical distance from others during the meeting, due to board members Janiel Parkinson, Trish Farr and Kate Taylor attending the meeting over phone.