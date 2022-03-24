About a half dozen Challis boys will travel to Wilsall, Montana, to visit a cattle ranch and learn about different ranching methods and the connections between ranching and other businesses.
The April 8-10 trip was approved by the Challis school board earlier this month. FFA Adviser Alton Arnold said he knows the owner of the 6,000-acre Muddy Creek Ranch and the two men had discussed the possibility of the trip.
Arnold told board members it would be a “lifetime learning experience” for the students. The Muddy Creek Ranch is described as a “fully integrated American Aberdeen cattle operation” that uses “proven grass genetics to produce superior offspring.” Ranch owners David and Karen Shockey sell cattle, semen, embryos and offer custom flushing to boost calf production, Arnold said.
The Shockeys have rental lodging on the ranch and own a restaurant in town, which serves beef raised on the ranch, Arnold said. They also sell meat via a retail operation, have a catering business and a wedding venue that can be rented out, and provide limited hunting trips on their ranch land, Arnold said. The Shockeys sell beef to several restaurants in nearby Bozeman. They frequently show the grand champion animals at stock shows around the U.S. and routinely ship and deliver their cattle across the county. Some animals have been flown to Hawaii, Arnold said.
David Shockey is a retired university professor, Arnold said.
Arnold told board members that students will learn about the embryo process, the ranch’s grass-fed cattle practice and see how ranching can differ from the type of ranches that operate near Challis.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski said said she thinks the trip will be “a great opportunity” for the students and asked the board to leave the door open to consider letting the trip become an annual event.