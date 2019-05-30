The 2019 Challis FFA banquet was held on May 2 at the Challis Legion Hall. More than 50 people attended.
Philena Beare, former Challis FFA member and current Upper Snake River district president, spoke. She told how her experiences in FFA have enhanced her life and opened many doors. She told the audience she gained the confidence to speak publicly through her involvement with FFA. She said looks forward to serving in her leadership role.
Challis FFA adviser Tom Coates reminded the members that the future of agriculture is in their hands. He used Beare as an example of achievement in and out of the classroom. He also pointed to the achievements of Kayce Olson and Justin Whittier in their leather working businesses. Whittier and Olson brought a saddle and head stalls to display at the banquet.
Recognition was given to Annie Lloyd for traveling with the FFA chapter to the national convention in Indianapolis last October. Jake Zollinger, former Challis chapter adviser, was recognized for driving the student bus to the national convention. Zollinger wasn’t paid to drive, so chapter members built a gate for him as a thank you. The gate was designed by Olson and Whittier and built under the supervision of Cayden Zollinger, Jake’s son.
Members were recognized for their activities. The evening ended with the installation of next year’s officers. New officers are Ashley Hancock, president; Valerie Moen, vice president; Emma Lloyd, secretary; Kingston Anderson, treasurer; Cayden Zollinger, reporter; and Justin Whittier, sentinel.