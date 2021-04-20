While plans are far from final, Challis School District administrators want to hold a traditional graduation ceremony in the high school gym at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
“Things are still changing day to day” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Challis High Principal Kari Alexander said. “As we get closer to graduation, we’ll have to figure that out.”
While they know they can have the event indoors, organizers don’t know how many people will be allowed to attend. High school counselor Ang Sudgen said they’ll follow the school district’s COVID-19 event plan which allows for 40 percent capacity in the bleachers.
But with more seating on the gym floor, the 40 percent capacity could be exceeded, Sudgen said. Floor seats can be physically distanced from the bleachers and one other.
According to Sudgen, parents were frustrated last year by the absence of a traditional graduation ceremony. The Challis class of 2020 graduated via a parade and diplomas were awarded outdoors on the football field. While the graduates enjoyed the parade that replaced it, they still missed the classic graduation experience, she said.
Because the pandemic can quickly change circumstances, it’s hard to make plans when the virus might shut it down, the two women said.
“We’ve had to be so fluid with everything we’ve done this year,” Sudgen said.